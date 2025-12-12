Left Menu

Delhi's Wall-to-Wall Road Model: A Dust-Fighting Initiative

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlights a new strategy using the wall-to-wall road model in Delhi to combat dust pollution. She emphasizes the need for public participation alongside government efforts and assures that adequate funds are being allocated to support these infrastructure initiatives.

In a bid to combat the growing dust pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced an accelerated infrastructure initiative using the wall-to-wall road construction model. This approach aims to eliminate unpaved spaces, a significant source of dust, thereby improving air quality across the city.

During her recent visit to the Shalimar Bagh Assembly Constituency, Gupta inaugurated and evaluated various projects focused on road construction, drain repairs, sewer line installation, and park redevelopment. These projects are part of a broader strategy to enhance civic infrastructure while addressing pollution issues.

The Chief Minister emphasized the crucial role of public participation in pollution control efforts. Gupta also criticized previous administrations for their lack of serious planning and action, urging current MLAs to strictly adhere to the new construction model and ensuring that sufficient funds are allocated for these developments.

