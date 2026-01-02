Tainted Treats: Parrots Perish by the Narmada

Tragedy struck the banks of the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district as over 200 parrots succumbed to food poisoning. Initial fears of a bird flu outbreak were dismissed after post-mortem reports confirmed no presence of the virus.

The deceased parrots were discovered over the past four days near an aqueduct bridge in the Badwah area. Despite rescue efforts, many of the affected birds died due to the severe toxicity from food ingestion, according to District Wildlife Warden Tony Sharma.

Authorities have banned feeding near the aqueduct bridge in response to the incident. Veterinary exams identified improper feeding and pesticide exposure as likely culprits. Officials caution against feeding birds cooked or leftover food, which can disrupt their digestive systems.