Blaze Erupts at Andheri Residential Tower

A fire erupted in an 18-storey residential building in Andheri, Mumbai, on Saturday afternoon, according to civic officials. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties.

The blaze, which began around 2 pm, was confined initially to the electric duct on the first floor of Chandiwala Pearl Regency, located on SV Road, Andheri. It quickly spread upwards through the duct to the 10th floor, creating a heavy smoke condition in the building.

Firefighting efforts are currently in progress, utilizing four fire engines and additional emergency response vehicles. Personnel from the Mumbai police, local electricity distribution company, 108 Ambulance services, and BMC are actively present and working diligently at the scene.

