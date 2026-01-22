Tragedy in Karachi: DNA Identification Amidst Devastating Fire

In a tragic incident, Pakistani authorities are working tirelessly to identify victims using DNA samples after a devastating fire in Karachi's Gul Shopping Plaza claimed at least 61 lives.

The disaster, which began in the basement of the bustling market area, rapidly spread, overcoming the building's safety measures, and took over 36 hours to be brought under control.

Officials have launched a judicial inquiry to determine the fire's cause, with preliminary reports suggesting it started in a toy shop and swiftly engulfed the premises due to faulty wiring.

(With inputs from agencies.)