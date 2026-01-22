Tragedy in Karachi: DNA Identification Amidst Devastating Fire
Pakistani officials have collected DNA samples from 50 individuals to identify victims of a tragic fire in Karachi's Gul Shopping Plaza, where 61 bodies were recovered. The fire, which originated in the basement, took 36 hours to control. A judicial inquiry into the incident has commenced.
In a tragic incident, Pakistani authorities are working tirelessly to identify victims using DNA samples after a devastating fire in Karachi's Gul Shopping Plaza claimed at least 61 lives.
The disaster, which began in the basement of the bustling market area, rapidly spread, overcoming the building's safety measures, and took over 36 hours to be brought under control.
Officials have launched a judicial inquiry to determine the fire's cause, with preliminary reports suggesting it started in a toy shop and swiftly engulfed the premises due to faulty wiring.
