Controversy Erupts Over Controlled Burn Near Manakad

On Friday evening, a fire erupted on a hill near Manakad, causing apprehension among local residents. However, the forest department soon clarified that it was a controlled burn, designed to clear dry underbrush and avert larger fires.

Despite TV footage displaying a significant blaze late into the evening, a high-ranking forest department official emphasized that there was no cause for alarm.

Addressing media speculation, officials confirmed the burn was not near the Silent Valley National Park. The Mannarkkad fire station received calls from locals around 8 p.m., prompting a response from forest personnel and the dispatch of a fire tender to the location.

