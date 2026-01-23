Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Controlled Burn Near Manakad

A Friday evening fire on a hill near Manakad is identified as a controlled burn by the forest department. Despite visuals showing a large blaze, officials assured it is under control and not near Silent Valley National Park. The Mannarkkad fire station received multiple calls from concerned locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:25 IST
On Friday evening, a fire erupted on a hill near Manakad, causing apprehension among local residents. However, the forest department soon clarified that it was a controlled burn, designed to clear dry underbrush and avert larger fires.

Despite TV footage displaying a significant blaze late into the evening, a high-ranking forest department official emphasized that there was no cause for alarm.

Addressing media speculation, officials confirmed the burn was not near the Silent Valley National Park. The Mannarkkad fire station received calls from locals around 8 p.m., prompting a response from forest personnel and the dispatch of a fire tender to the location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

