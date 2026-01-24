Dramatic Rescue Underway in Nampally Inferno

A major fire erupted on Saturday afternoon in a four-storey building in Nampally, Hyderabad, trapping at least four individuals inside. The building, which houses a furniture shop among other stores, has become the scene of a tense rescue operation.

The fire department, police, and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have mobilized to contain the blaze. Utilizing a hydraulic lift, they are working tirelessly to reach the upper floors where people are believed to be trapped.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar is overseeing the rescue efforts, noting that while the fire is under control, dense smoke presents a significant obstacle for the rescuers. Rescue teams face challenges accessing the smoke-filled building, where victims are suspected to be stuck on the second cellar.