Dramatic Rescue Underway in Nampally Inferno
A major fire broke out at a four-storey building in Nampally, Hyderabad, trapping at least four people inside. Rescue operations are ongoing with personnel from various agencies attempting to reach the victims using a hydraulic lift. Efforts are hampered due to the heavy smoke filling the building.
A major fire erupted on Saturday afternoon in a four-storey building in Nampally, Hyderabad, trapping at least four individuals inside. The building, which houses a furniture shop among other stores, has become the scene of a tense rescue operation.
The fire department, police, and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have mobilized to contain the blaze. Utilizing a hydraulic lift, they are working tirelessly to reach the upper floors where people are believed to be trapped.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar is overseeing the rescue efforts, noting that while the fire is under control, dense smoke presents a significant obstacle for the rescuers. Rescue teams face challenges accessing the smoke-filled building, where victims are suspected to be stuck on the second cellar.
