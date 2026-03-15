Global Tensions Escalate: A Rundown of Recent Conflicts and Controversies

Amid escalating global tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has urged allied nations to dispatch warships to the Strait of Hormuz following Iran's threat of retaliation for U.S. military actions. The strait is crucial for oil and gas shipments, and control over it could grant Iran significant leverage.

In other developments, Israel and Lebanon are anticipated to engage in direct talks, marking a potential diplomatic milestone as Israel battles with the Iran-backed group Hezbollah. Meanwhile, Hamas has urged Iran not to target neighboring countries, although it supports Tehran's right to defense.

Additionally, the UAE has temporarily halted oil-loading operations at Fujairah following a drone attack. In cultural news, Prince Harry's spokesperson has dismissed a controversial new biography as a 'deranged conspiracy,' showing the continued interest in his and Meghan's lives post-royalty.