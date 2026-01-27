Australian Open: Extreme Heat Protocol Shields Players

The Australian Open activated its Extreme Heat Protocol, utilizing a Heat Stress Scale ranging from 1 to 5, to prioritize player safety during high temperatures. The scale considers air temperature, radiant heat, humidity, and wind speed.

On Saturday, during Jannik Sinner's match, play was suspended as temperatures soared, marking the protocol's first use since 2023. The roof on Melbourne Park's main arenas was closed to mitigate the heat. As Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev progressed through intense matches, organizers continued enforcing safety measures.

Despite forecasts of 45 degrees Celsius, the actual peak was slightly lower, reaching 42 Celsius. The protocol outlines the referee's authority to suspend matches or close roofs when the Heat Stress Scale hits 5. Cooler weather is anticipated for Wednesday, easing conditions for upcoming finals.

