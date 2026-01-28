Left Menu

Northern India's Weather: From Rainy Spells to Frosty Conditions

Northern India, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir, witnessed varied weather conditions with rainfall, hailstorms, and frosty temperatures. The National Highway in J&K was reopened after snowfall-induced closure. Himachal Pradesh faced road blockages due to snow, while Punjab and Haryana experienced chilly temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are experiencing wet weather, with northern regions like Jammu and Kashmir seeing a rise in minimum temperatures. The National Highway in J&K was fully restored after it was closed due to snowfall.

According to the IMD, there was light to moderate rainfall across western Uttar Pradesh, with thunderstorms in isolated areas. Hailstorms and gusty winds were noted, and night temperatures increased notably in regions like Lucknow, Bareilly, and Agra.

Eastern Rajasthan also saw rain coupled with thunder. Meanwhile, heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh led to blocked roads. The national capital observed chilly weather, and the Air Quality Index remained in the 'poor' category despite some rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

