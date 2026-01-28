Northern India's Weather: From Rainy Spells to Frosty Conditions

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are experiencing wet weather, with northern regions like Jammu and Kashmir seeing a rise in minimum temperatures. The National Highway in J&K was fully restored after it was closed due to snowfall.

According to the IMD, there was light to moderate rainfall across western Uttar Pradesh, with thunderstorms in isolated areas. Hailstorms and gusty winds were noted, and night temperatures increased notably in regions like Lucknow, Bareilly, and Agra.

Eastern Rajasthan also saw rain coupled with thunder. Meanwhile, heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh led to blocked roads. The national capital observed chilly weather, and the Air Quality Index remained in the 'poor' category despite some rain.

