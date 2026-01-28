Ceiling Collapse Injures Eight in Bandipora Gathering
Eight people sustained injuries when the ceiling of a house in Bandipora's Hajin area collapsed during a condolence gathering. The incident unfolded in the Chandergair village of north Kashmir, sending the injured to the hospital for treatment.
In an unfortunate incident in Jammu and Kashmir, a house ceiling collapsed during a condolence gathering in Bandipora's Hajin area, leaving at least eight people injured, officials reported on Wednesday.
The accident occurred in the Chandergair village as the roof suddenly gave way amid attendees gathered to mourn. The injured individuals were promptly transported to the hospital, authorities confirmed.
Local officials have started an investigation to determine the cause of the structural failure, ensuring such incidents are avoided in the future.
