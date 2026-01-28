Ceiling Collapse Injures Eight in Bandipora Gathering

In an unfortunate incident in Jammu and Kashmir, a house ceiling collapsed during a condolence gathering in Bandipora's Hajin area, leaving at least eight people injured, officials reported on Wednesday.

The accident occurred in the Chandergair village as the roof suddenly gave way amid attendees gathered to mourn. The injured individuals were promptly transported to the hospital, authorities confirmed.

Local officials have started an investigation to determine the cause of the structural failure, ensuring such incidents are avoided in the future.

