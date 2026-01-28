Left Menu

Ceiling Collapse Injures Eight in Bandipora Gathering

Eight people sustained injuries when the ceiling of a house in Bandipora's Hajin area collapsed during a condolence gathering. The incident unfolded in the Chandergair village of north Kashmir, sending the injured to the hospital for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:33 IST
Ceiling Collapse Injures Eight in Bandipora Gathering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfortunate incident in Jammu and Kashmir, a house ceiling collapsed during a condolence gathering in Bandipora's Hajin area, leaving at least eight people injured, officials reported on Wednesday.

The accident occurred in the Chandergair village as the roof suddenly gave way amid attendees gathered to mourn. The injured individuals were promptly transported to the hospital, authorities confirmed.

Local officials have started an investigation to determine the cause of the structural failure, ensuring such incidents are avoided in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026