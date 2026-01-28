Tragic Loss of Elephant Calf in Chhattisgarh

In a heart-wrenching incident, an elephant calf was discovered dead in the forested area of Kaya village in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

The carcass of the one-year-old male was found wedged between large rocks, with initial assessments pointing to severe internal injuries and excessive bleeding as the likely cause of death. The exact reason will be confirmed following a postmortem examination, officials said.

Data indicates that nearly 90 elephants have died in Chhattisgarh over the past six years, succumbing to ailments, old age, and electrocution.

(With inputs from agencies.)