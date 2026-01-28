Tragic Loss of Elephant Calf in Chhattisgarh
A young elephant calf was found dead in Chhattisgarh, trapped between rocks. The one-year-old male sustained internal injuries likely leading to excessive bleeding and death. The exact cause is pending postmortem results. Over the last six years, 90 elephants have died in the region due to various causes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident, an elephant calf was discovered dead in the forested area of Kaya village in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, authorities revealed on Wednesday.
The carcass of the one-year-old male was found wedged between large rocks, with initial assessments pointing to severe internal injuries and excessive bleeding as the likely cause of death. The exact reason will be confirmed following a postmortem examination, officials said.
Data indicates that nearly 90 elephants have died in Chhattisgarh over the past six years, succumbing to ailments, old age, and electrocution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- elephant
- Chhattisgarh
- calf
- death
- forest
- crevice
- injuries
- postmortem
- Raigarh
- official data
ALSO READ
Epic On-Court Drama at Australian Open: Injuries, Triumphs, and Emerging Stars
Newcastle Faces Tough PSG Challenge Amid Key Player Injuries
Himachal Pradesh CM Advocates for Accurate Forest Cover Recognition
Train Glitch Near Chhindwara: A Close Call with No Injuries
Supreme Court Directs Afforestation for Helipad Project Amid Environmental Concerns