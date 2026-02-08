Kathmandu's Air Quality Crisis: A Breath of Concern

Nepal's Kathmandu Valley faced a significant rise in air pollution this past Sunday, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached an 'unhealthy' level of 175 across all districts. This spike positioned Kathmandu as the seventh most polluted city globally, with Cairo leading the list with an AQI of 273.

Several factors, including dry weather conditions, the operation of factories, vehicular emissions, and rampant construction, have worsened the air quality in the Valley. Gyan Raj Subedi, Director General of the Environment Department, indicated that air pollution might further deteriorate unless rainfall occurs.

Kanchan Kumar Nayak, an information officer at the Department of Environment, noted that the bowl-shaped geography of Kathmandu Valley complicates the immediate dispersion of pollutants. Improvements are anticipated with the arrival of the summer season in April, amidst calls for stringent air management policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)