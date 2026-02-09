Strengthening Preparedness: Multi-State Earthquake Drill Shakes North-East

A comprehensive earthquake mock drill was carried out across the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Mizoram on Monday, with the National Disaster Management Authority orchestrating the event aimed at bolstering disaster response coordination.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the disaster management department executed a table-top exercise in Itanagar reflecting a multi-state earthquake scenario, an official statement revealed. The initiative was part of efforts to build awareness and tighten inter-agency collaboration while assessing preparedness to tackle natural disasters.

Emphasizing the importance of disaster resilience and coordinated strategies, NDMA senior consultant Nadeem Arshad highlighted that disasters transcend man-made borders, advocating for empowered state and district disaster management authorities. He further stressed the necessity for routine preparedness exercises incorporating casualty simulations. The drill saw engagement from multiple districts and involved regional officers and critical emergency services like the Border Roads Organisation and the National Disaster Response Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)