Karnataka's Bold Push for Water: Strategic Initiatives to Quench Thirst and Resolve River Disputes

In a bold move to tackle water shortages and inter-state disputes, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented a comprehensive plan to advance crucial irrigation and drinking water projects in the 2026-27 budget. Key highlights include the contentious Mekedatu balancing reservoir, despite Tamil Nadu's opposition.

The Chief Minister announced that the state's water initiatives will include a revised Detailed Project Report for Mekedatu, the completion of Yettinahole project's first phase, and the Upper Bhadra Project's progress after land dispute resolutions. Meanwhile, the state continues to battle delays in securing central approvals and funding.

Siddaramaiah emphasized a significant investment in irrigation works, aiming to enhance water efficiency across major river basins, even as the government navigates complex regional tensions. He outlined future projects and compensation measures, underscoring the importance of water resource management in Karnataka's development agenda.

