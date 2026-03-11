Left Menu

Odisha Tourists Safely Return from West Asia Amid Conflict

Thirty-five tourists from Odisha, stranded in Dubai due to flight cancellations during a West Asia conflict, have safely returned. Nine arrived in Bhubaneswar via Kochi, and the rest through a special flight from Mumbai. The Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Majhi, facilitated their return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:14 IST
Thirty-five tourists from Odisha, stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, have safely made their way home, officials reported on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, nine of these tourists reached Bhubaneswar through Kochi on March 7, while the remaining returned on March 8 via a special Air India Express flight from Mumbai.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his concerns over reports of Odia people being stuck in the region and instructed Chief Secretary Anu Garg to oversee and ensure their safe return. The Directorate of Odisha Parivar is actively engaging with Odia associations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to monitor the situation. To date, 65,000 Indians have returned from the Gulf under special arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

