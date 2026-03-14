Unearthing New Giants and Ancient Practices: A Dive into Historical Discoveries
Recent scientific discoveries reveal a giant dinosaur species in Brazil, challenge bonobos' peaceful reputation, identify a T. rex ancestor in New Mexico, and uncover evidence of Romans using excrement for medicinal purposes. These findings expand our understanding of ancient connections and practices.
In a stunning discovery, Brazilian scientists have unearthed evidence of a new giant dinosaur species, Dasosaurus tocantinensis. This colossal creature, linked to a similar species found in Spain, has deepened understanding of ancient land connections across South America, Africa, and Europe.
Meanwhile, the long-held belief that bonobos are gentle, peaceable counterparts to chimpanzees is being challenged. A new study highlights aggressive behavior rates among bonobos akin to that of chimpanzees, questioning their 'hippy' reputation.
A large shinbone found in New Mexico has been identified as belonging to a close kin of the Tyrannosaurus rex, predating the famous predator and offering potential insights into its direct ancestry.
Finally, in Turkey, archaeologists discovered human excrement in a 1,900-year-old vial, providing the first physical evidence that Romans may have used feces in medicine, an application previously only suggested by ancient texts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- dinosaur
- bonobos
- Brazil
- Tyrannosaurus
- Rex
- Romans
- ancient
- new species
- Shinbone
- fossils
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