Shocking Incident: Man Survives Train Roof Jump

In a startling event at Ranchi railway station, a man sustained critical burns after jumping from a foot overbridge onto a train roof, contacting a high-tension wire. The incident occurred on Saturday at platform number 2, local police authorities have confirmed.

The individual, identified as 28-year-old Masko Oraon, was attempting suicide according to initial investigations. After coming into contact with the overhead wires carrying 25,000 volts, he was left with severe injuries.

Railway Protection Force and station staff acted swiftly, rushing Oraon to the railway hospital for urgent medical attention. Investigations into the incident are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)