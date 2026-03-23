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Rising Tensions: Iran Threatens Retaliation Against Power Infrastructure

Iran has threatened to target Israel's power plants and those supplying U.S. bases in response to potential attacks on its electricity sector. This statement, released by the Revolutionary Guards, scales back earlier threats against desalination plants, crucial for Gulf countries' water supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:34 IST
Rising Tensions: Iran Threatens Retaliation Against Power Infrastructure
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  • United Arab Emirates

In a fiery statement issued on Monday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have threatened to strike at Israel's power plants and facilities supplying electricity to U.S. bases in the region. This move is a direct retaliation to any attacks on Iran's electricity infrastructure.

The statement marks a retraction of previous threats to target water desalination plants in the Gulf, underscoring their importance in providing drinking water to the region's countries. The Guards emphasized their determination to respond to threats equally, stating, "If you hit electricity, we hit electricity."

U.S. President Donald Trump had issued a warning on Saturday, threatening Iranian power plants if Tehran did not "fully open" the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. The situation continues to escalate, with both sides fortifying their positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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