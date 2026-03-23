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ISRO Gears Up for Space Docking Breakthroughs

ISRO is working on significant orbital docking experiments to validate technologies necessary for executing complex missions. This includes the Gaganyaan and Bharatiya Antariksh Station projects. These technologies are crucial for operations like crew and power transfer, paving the way for India's ambitious space station project, slated for 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:35 IST
ISRO Gears Up for Space Docking Breakthroughs
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ISRO, India's premier space agency, is advancing its research on orbital docking technologies, a critical step toward enhancing its space mission capabilities, including projects like Gaganyaan and the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

Announced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the studies involve SpaDex-2 for docking in a highly elliptical orbit with Chandrayaan-4, and SpaDex-3 for docking in circular orbit, reflecting preparatory missions for the future Bharatiya Space Station.

These technologies play an essential role in facilitating complex space operations, including crew and power transfers between modules, positioning India for robust participation in manned space exploration anticipated by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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