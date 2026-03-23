ISRO Gears Up for Space Docking Breakthroughs

ISRO, India's premier space agency, is advancing its research on orbital docking technologies, a critical step toward enhancing its space mission capabilities, including projects like Gaganyaan and the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

Announced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the studies involve SpaDex-2 for docking in a highly elliptical orbit with Chandrayaan-4, and SpaDex-3 for docking in circular orbit, reflecting preparatory missions for the future Bharatiya Space Station.

These technologies play an essential role in facilitating complex space operations, including crew and power transfers between modules, positioning India for robust participation in manned space exploration anticipated by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)