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AIADMK Unveils Strategic Alliances for Tamil Nadu Elections

The AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu has announced seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Assembly elections, allocating 65 seats to allies such as BJP, PMK, AMMK, and others. The party also released its election manifesto, promising financial assistance to women, additional ration benefits, and extended free bus travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:38 IST
AIADMK Unveils Strategic Alliances for Tamil Nadu Elections
A visual of NDA alliance leaders during PM Modi's rally in Tamil Nadu (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, spearheaded by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), unveiled its strategic seat-sharing plan for the upcoming Assembly elections. The party disclosed 65 constituencies allocated to its coalition partners, while AIADMK itself will contest 169 of the 234 total seats.

Key allies like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been granted 27 constituencies, including significant areas such as Mylapore and Coimbatore North. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) received 18 and 11 constituencies, respectively, while the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) was allotted five seats.

In addition, the AIADMK released its election manifesto, outlining 297 commitments, including monthly financial support for women and additional ration benefits. The elections are set for April 23, with results to be declared on May 4, positioning AIADMK's alliance against the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

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