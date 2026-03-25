AIADMK Unveils Strategic Alliances for Tamil Nadu Elections
The AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu has announced seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Assembly elections, allocating 65 seats to allies such as BJP, PMK, AMMK, and others. The party also released its election manifesto, promising financial assistance to women, additional ration benefits, and extended free bus travel.
- Country:
- India
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, spearheaded by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), unveiled its strategic seat-sharing plan for the upcoming Assembly elections. The party disclosed 65 constituencies allocated to its coalition partners, while AIADMK itself will contest 169 of the 234 total seats.
Key allies like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been granted 27 constituencies, including significant areas such as Mylapore and Coimbatore North. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) received 18 and 11 constituencies, respectively, while the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) was allotted five seats.
In addition, the AIADMK released its election manifesto, outlining 297 commitments, including monthly financial support for women and additional ration benefits. The elections are set for April 23, with results to be declared on May 4, positioning AIADMK's alliance against the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.
ALSO READ
NDA Confident of Winning Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections with Amicable Seat-sharing Arrangement
AIADMK Releases First Candidate List for 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
Assam's Tea Garden Workers: A Decisive Force in Upcoming Assembly Elections
In election manifesto, AIADMK promises free refrigerator to women heads of families holding rice ration cards.
AIADMK Promises Free Fridges and More in 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Manifesto