Mumbai Coastal Road Project Advances with Key Clearance

On Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took decisive action by removing 33 structures at Versova, clearing the way for the critical Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project.

This operation, executed by the K-West ward, targeted buildings obstructing progress on the road stretch between Versova and Dahisar.

Of the demolished structures, three were residential while 29 were commercial. Legal proceedings have begun as one property owner contests the demolition, with a court hearing set for March 24. Plans are underway to dismantle 12 additional structures under Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)