Mumbai Coastal Road Project Advances with Key Clearance
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has dismantled 33 structures at Versova impeding the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project, focusing on the section from Versova to Dahisar. Among the demolished were residential and commercial buildings. A legal appeal by one property owner has prompted a court hearing scheduled for March 24.
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On Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took decisive action by removing 33 structures at Versova, clearing the way for the critical Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project.
This operation, executed by the K-West ward, targeted buildings obstructing progress on the road stretch between Versova and Dahisar.
Of the demolished structures, three were residential while 29 were commercial. Legal proceedings have begun as one property owner contests the demolition, with a court hearing set for March 24. Plans are underway to dismantle 12 additional structures under Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)