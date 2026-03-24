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Epic Heat Dome Sets Records Across 14 States

A vast heat dome is setting unprecedented temperature records across 14 states in the U.S., with meteorologists predicting continued high temperatures until April. Experts attribute this to climate change, causing the current event to be 800 times more likely. This heat wave's expanse rivals historical records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-03-2026 08:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 08:32 IST
Epic Heat Dome Sets Records Across 14 States
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A sweeping heat dome is shattering temperature records across 14 U.S. states, pushing meteorologists to predict continued warmth until at least April, a stark indication of climate change impacts. Flags fly high in Arizona, recording 11 consecutive days surpassing previous March temperatures, an anomaly noted by Yale's Jeff Masters.

Weather experts highlight the expanse of this event, much larger than the notorious 2012 and 2021 heat waves. Meteorologist Gregg Gallina predicts a crest at mid-30s Celsius over the southern and central plains, with the dome affecting up to one-third of the continental U.S. in unprecedented ways.

Climate scientists, including Clair Barnes of Imperial College London, attribute this anomaly to climate change, deeming such extremes 'virtually impossible' without the influence of greenhouse gases from fossil fuels. With continued records being broken, the event shows no immediate signs of relenting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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