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Tragedy in the Skies: Colombia's Military Plane Crash

A Colombian military transport plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Puerto Leguizamo, resulting in 66 fatalities and leaving dozens injured. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash, amid criticisms of budget cuts affecting military aircraft operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:26 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Colombia's Military Plane Crash
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

A Colombian military transport plane with 128 individuals on board, predominantly soldiers, crashed soon after taking off from Puerto Leguizamo, leading to 66 confirmed deaths and numerous injuries, as announced by General Hugo Alejandro Lopez Barreto. The crash site, located in the Amazonian province of Putumayo, witnessed immediate rescue efforts from locals.

Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez clarified on social media that the ill-fated aircraft was carrying troops to another city within Putumayo. Despite early speculations, there are no indications of the crash being a result of an attack by armed groups. Authorities have transported the injured to larger cities for medical care.

President Petro seized the moment to call for modernization and improvement of military equipment, a move hindered by budgetary constraints. Aviation expert Erich Saumeth noted that the aircraft, a Hercules C-130, had undergone an overhaul in 2020, suggesting the crash was unlikely due to component failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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