Deep Quake Strikes Near Tonga: No Tsunami Threat
A deep 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit near the Tonga islands, but no tsunami is expected. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center attributed the absence of a threat to the quake being too deep. The earthquake's epicenter was located 150 km from Neiafu, Tonga.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:39 IST
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck near the Tonga islands on Tuesday. Despite the severity, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has assured no tsunami threat exists.
The Center explained that the earthquake was too deep within the earth's crust to generate a tsunami, with a reported depth of 238 kilometers. This depth reduces the likelihood of any tsunami formation.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter was situated over 150 kilometers from the town of Neiafu in Tonga, minimizing potential local impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)