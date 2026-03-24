Deep Quake Strikes Near Tonga: No Tsunami Threat

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck near the Tonga islands on Tuesday. Despite the severity, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has assured no tsunami threat exists.

The Center explained that the earthquake was too deep within the earth's crust to generate a tsunami, with a reported depth of 238 kilometers. This depth reduces the likelihood of any tsunami formation.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter was situated over 150 kilometers from the town of Neiafu in Tonga, minimizing potential local impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)