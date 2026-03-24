IAEA Conference Tackles Safety of 20M Nuclear Shipments Amid Emerging Technologies
Opening the conference, Ditebogo Kgomo, CEO of South Africa’s National Nuclear Regulator, emphasized the critical importance of secure transport systems.
With an estimated 20 million shipments of nuclear and radioactive materials transported globally each year, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has convened a major international conference to address growing safety and security challenges in an evolving technological landscape.
Held from 23 to 27 March, the event brings together experts from governments, regulators, industry, and research institutions to examine how global frameworks must adapt as nuclear technologies—and their transport requirements—rapidly advance.
Transport Safety: A Cornerstone of Nuclear Development
Opening the conference, Ditebogo Kgomo, CEO of South Africa’s National Nuclear Regulator, emphasized the critical importance of secure transport systems.
“The safe transport of nuclear and radioactive materials is necessary for global safety, public confidence and the responsible use of nuclear technologies,” she said.
With materials routinely crossing borders through complex supply chains, officials stressed that international coordination and shared expertise are essential to maintaining safety standards.
Rising Complexity with New Technologies
A key focus of the conference is how emerging technologies are reshaping transport needs, including:
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Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)
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Floating Nuclear Power Plants (FNPPs)
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Advanced nuclear fuels and reactor designs
These innovations are expected to increase the volume and complexity of shipments, requiring updated regulatory frameworks and security strategies.
“Transport security is a foundation of sustainable nuclear development and non-proliferation,” said Pennapa Kanchana of Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.
Global Risks and Opportunities in Nuclear Transport
The conference highlights several critical areas shaping the global transport landscape:
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Increasing cross-border movement of radioactive materials
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Greater reliance on digital systems, raising cybersecurity risks
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Expanding use of nuclear technology in medicine, energy, and industry
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Need for harmonized international regulations
The opening plenary session provides a comprehensive overview of these trends, identifying gaps and opportunities for improved coordination.
Key Themes: From Crisis Response to Supply Chains
Throughout the week, expert panels and technical sessions are addressing a wide range of challenges:
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Transport during crises: Ensuring continuity during conflicts, disasters, or emergencies
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Radiopharmaceutical supply chains: Safeguarding access to life-saving medical isotopes
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Public communication: Building trust and transparency around nuclear transport
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Regulatory challenges: Adapting frameworks for new technologies
These discussions reflect the increasing intersection of safety, security, and public perception in nuclear transport.
Innovation in Safety: Packaging and Design
A major technical focus is on “safety by design”, particularly in transport packaging.
Six dedicated sessions are examining:
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Advanced shielding and containment technologies
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Certification and testing processes
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Lessons from real-world transport operations
These innovations are critical to ensuring that materials remain secure even under extreme conditions.
Strengthening Security in a Digital and Evolving Environment
Security-focused sessions are exploring:
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Physical protection and vulnerability assessments
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Coordination among national authorities
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Cybersecurity threats to transport systems
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Digital resilience across logistics networks
Experts are also examining the role of drones, artificial intelligence, and smart monitoring systems in enhancing transport security.
Sustainability and Future Transport Models
The conference is also looking ahead to greener transport solutions, including:
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Use of battery-powered and hydrogen-powered vehicles
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Environmental implications of nuclear logistics
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Sustainable infrastructure for long-distance shipments
These discussions align with broader global efforts to reduce emissions while maintaining safety standards.
Preparedness for Emergencies
Recognizing the potential risks involved, the conference includes scenario-based sessions on:
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Emergency response planning
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Incident management during transport
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Coordination between agencies and countries
These exercises aim to strengthen global readiness for rare but high-impact events.
Global Frameworks and Legal Coordination
Several sessions are dedicated to international legal and regulatory frameworks, including:
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Implementation of the Amendment to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material (A/CPPNM)
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Civil liability considerations
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Cross-border regulatory cooperation
Participants are working to identify areas where standardization and harmonization can improve efficiency and safety.
Investing in Skills and Safety Culture
The conference also emphasizes the human element, focusing on:
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Workforce training and capacity building
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Developing a strong safety and security culture
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Enhancing regulatory and operational expertise
Side events, exhibitions, and poster sessions are showcasing innovations, tools, and best practices from around the world.
A Critical Moment for Global Nuclear Transport
As nuclear technologies expand into new sectors and regions, ensuring the safe and secure transport of materials has become more important than ever.
Backed by support from Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the conference represents a coordinated global effort to future-proof nuclear transport systems.
With millions of shipments occurring annually, the stakes are high—but so too is the opportunity to strengthen systems that underpin modern medicine, clean energy, and industrial innovation.