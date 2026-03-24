IAEA Conference Tackles Safety of 20M Nuclear Shipments Amid Emerging Technologies

With an estimated 20 million shipments of nuclear and radioactive materials transported globally each year, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has convened a major international conference to address growing safety and security challenges in an evolving technological landscape.

Held from 23 to 27 March, the event brings together experts from governments, regulators, industry, and research institutions to examine how global frameworks must adapt as nuclear technologies—and their transport requirements—rapidly advance.

Transport Safety: A Cornerstone of Nuclear Development

Opening the conference, Ditebogo Kgomo, CEO of South Africa’s National Nuclear Regulator, emphasized the critical importance of secure transport systems.

“The safe transport of nuclear and radioactive materials is necessary for global safety, public confidence and the responsible use of nuclear technologies,” she said.

With materials routinely crossing borders through complex supply chains, officials stressed that international coordination and shared expertise are essential to maintaining safety standards.

Rising Complexity with New Technologies

A key focus of the conference is how emerging technologies are reshaping transport needs, including:

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)

Floating Nuclear Power Plants (FNPPs)

Advanced nuclear fuels and reactor designs

These innovations are expected to increase the volume and complexity of shipments, requiring updated regulatory frameworks and security strategies.

“Transport security is a foundation of sustainable nuclear development and non-proliferation,” said Pennapa Kanchana of Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

Global Risks and Opportunities in Nuclear Transport

The conference highlights several critical areas shaping the global transport landscape:

Increasing cross-border movement of radioactive materials

Greater reliance on digital systems, raising cybersecurity risks

Expanding use of nuclear technology in medicine, energy, and industry

Need for harmonized international regulations

The opening plenary session provides a comprehensive overview of these trends, identifying gaps and opportunities for improved coordination.

Key Themes: From Crisis Response to Supply Chains

Throughout the week, expert panels and technical sessions are addressing a wide range of challenges:

Transport during crises: Ensuring continuity during conflicts, disasters, or emergencies

Radiopharmaceutical supply chains: Safeguarding access to life-saving medical isotopes

Public communication: Building trust and transparency around nuclear transport

Regulatory challenges: Adapting frameworks for new technologies

These discussions reflect the increasing intersection of safety, security, and public perception in nuclear transport.

Innovation in Safety: Packaging and Design

A major technical focus is on “safety by design”, particularly in transport packaging.

Six dedicated sessions are examining:

Advanced shielding and containment technologies

Certification and testing processes

Lessons from real-world transport operations

These innovations are critical to ensuring that materials remain secure even under extreme conditions.

Strengthening Security in a Digital and Evolving Environment

Security-focused sessions are exploring:

Physical protection and vulnerability assessments

Coordination among national authorities

Cybersecurity threats to transport systems

Digital resilience across logistics networks

Experts are also examining the role of drones, artificial intelligence, and smart monitoring systems in enhancing transport security.

Sustainability and Future Transport Models

The conference is also looking ahead to greener transport solutions, including:

Use of battery-powered and hydrogen-powered vehicles

Environmental implications of nuclear logistics

Sustainable infrastructure for long-distance shipments

These discussions align with broader global efforts to reduce emissions while maintaining safety standards.

Preparedness for Emergencies

Recognizing the potential risks involved, the conference includes scenario-based sessions on:

Emergency response planning

Incident management during transport

Coordination between agencies and countries

These exercises aim to strengthen global readiness for rare but high-impact events.

Global Frameworks and Legal Coordination

Several sessions are dedicated to international legal and regulatory frameworks, including:

Implementation of the Amendment to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material (A/CPPNM)

Civil liability considerations

Cross-border regulatory cooperation

Participants are working to identify areas where standardization and harmonization can improve efficiency and safety.

Investing in Skills and Safety Culture

The conference also emphasizes the human element, focusing on:

Workforce training and capacity building

Developing a strong safety and security culture

Enhancing regulatory and operational expertise

Side events, exhibitions, and poster sessions are showcasing innovations, tools, and best practices from around the world.

A Critical Moment for Global Nuclear Transport

As nuclear technologies expand into new sectors and regions, ensuring the safe and secure transport of materials has become more important than ever.

Backed by support from Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the conference represents a coordinated global effort to future-proof nuclear transport systems.

With millions of shipments occurring annually, the stakes are high—but so too is the opportunity to strengthen systems that underpin modern medicine, clean energy, and industrial innovation.