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DASHing Towards Brain Health: A Culinary Defense Against Cognitive Decline

A study highlights the impact of dietary patterns, namely the DASH diet, on cognitive health. Analyzing over 150,000 participants' data, it unveils a link between healthier diets and reduced self-perceived cognitive decline. The DASH diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins, shows the strongest association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:07 IST
DASHing Towards Brain Health: A Culinary Defense Against Cognitive Decline
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Adhering to a healthy diet, especially the DASH diet, may significantly reduce the risk of cognitive decline, suggests a new study published in JAMA Neurology. This diet, known for its emphasis on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy, shows notable benefits for brain function when adopted during midlife.

The research involved data analysis of more than 150,000 participants from various health studies, primarily focusing on women. It highlighted that the DASH diet demonstrated a strong link with reduced subjective cognitive decline (SCD) risk and improved cognitive function.

Moreover, the study revealed that multiple healthy dietary patterns, such as hPDI and PHDI, also contributed to better cognitive health. Vegetables, fish, and reduced red meat intake were consistently connected to enhanced cognition, underscoring the importance of diet in mental wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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