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Unveiling the Flames: Amaravati's Construction Crisis

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a thorough investigation into recent fire incidents in Amaravati. Alleged as either accidents or deliberate acts of arson, these fires have repeatedly disrupted construction activities. Enhanced security measures, including drone surveillance, have been mandated to prevent further occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:20 IST
Unveiling the Flames: Amaravati's Construction Crisis
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Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh has instructed senior police officials to investigate the recent series of fire incidents in Amaravati. The focus is on determining whether these fires were accidents or intentional arson.

The directive comes after construction company pipes caught fire in Rayapudi village on Monday night, raising suspicions. Naidu emphasized that the repeated nature of these incidents since the coalition government assumed power suggests a potential conspiracy.

Naidu has called for intensified patrols, the deployment of additional security, and the use of drone surveillance to protect construction sites. Construction firms are urged to enhance security at storage areas to prevent further disruptions in Amaravati's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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