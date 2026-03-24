Haryana's Rail Revolution: A Leap Towards Connectivity

In a landmark decision, the Haryana Cabinet has given the green light to the development of a 136 km RRTS corridor connecting Delhi to Panipat and Karnal. As a significant leap towards modern public transportation, this project stands to reshape travel dynamics in the region.

Costing over Rs 33,000 crore, the Namo Bharat project's financial framework includes a phased contribution from the Haryana Government. The corridor, featuring 11 stations, promises to transform connectivity between urban and semi-urban regions of Haryana and the National Capital Region.

The project is set to foster improved access to employment, trade, education, and healthcare, underpinning balanced regional development. Concurrently, the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor's revised cost of Rs 11,700 crore aims to boost industrial growth and strengthen rail connectivity across key industrial hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)