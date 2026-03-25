Puravankara Ltd Gears Up for Massive Housing Expansion Across South and West India

Realty giant Puravankara Ltd has unveiled ambitious plans to launch approximately 30 new housing projects across South and West India over the next 30 months, aiming to generate an impressive estimated revenue of Rs 35,636 crore. This bold expansion strategy is driven by the burgeoning demand for residential properties.

Managing Director Ashish Puravankara outlined the company's bullish outlook on housing demand, particularly from major developers with strong track records. Stressing their commitment to trust, transparency, and timely delivery, he stated the company seeks to deliver long-term value to customers and stakeholders through differentiated projects in key micromarkets.

Despite regional geopolitical tensions, Puravankara is optimistic that construction costs will remain stable and noted growing interest from NRIs in purchasing Indian properties. CEO Mallanna Sasalu revealed that the total construction outlay for upcoming and current projects would reach approximately Rs 18,000 crore, primarily funded by customer advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)