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Maharashtra's Pollution Control Board Under Fire: A Call for Reform

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India report reveals severe issues in the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board's operations from 2017-2022. Many industries ran without mandatory consent, discharging untreated effluents into water bodies. The audit highlights inadequate enforcement by MPCB, staffing shortages, and systemic failures, calling for strict reforms and coordinated efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:22 IST
Maharashtra's Pollution Control Board Under Fire: A Call for Reform
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A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has sharply criticized the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for serious operational deficiencies over five years, from 2017 to 2022. The CAG's audit discovered that numerous industries in the state functioned without the obligatory permits, releasing untreated waste into water bodies.

Despite possessing the authority to close non-compliant facilities, the MPCB's enforcement was found lacking. The audit, spanning June to November 2022 and involving joint inspections of 158 industries, uncovered major monitoring constraints due to staffing shortages. This resulted in inadequate inspections and non-functioning effluent treatment plants, compromising the control of pollution.

The report also pinpointed inconsistencies in how consent fees were assessed and collected, and failures to enforce bank guarantees for non-compliance. Nearly 40% of the water samples tested didn't meet standards, highlighting systemic failures in pollution control. The report urges the MPCB to enhance coordination with government departments, fill vacant positions, and tighten enforcement, particularly for heavily polluting sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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