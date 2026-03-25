Puravankara Sets Market Ablaze with Mumbai Redevelopment Success

Puravankara Ltd has made a significant impact on Mumbai's redevelopment market with the successful launch of 'Purva Estrella' at Lokhandwala Circle, Andheri West, recording sales surpassing Rs. 800 crore.

During the initial launch phase, 85% of the available units were sold, reflecting strong market demand and positioning Puravankara as a prominent player in Mumbai's real estate scene. This venture illustrates a shift in homebuyer preferences toward design-focused, wellness-centric residences, supported by the developer's credible execution and future value appreciation.

With a longstanding reputation in the industry, Puravankara is expanding its influence through premium projects across Mumbai, including anticipated developments in Thane, Malabar Hill, and Breach Candy. The success of 'Purva Estrella' and strategic growth highlight the company's enduring market relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)