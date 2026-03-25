Expedite Approval for NCS Posts, Urges Parliamentary Panel
A parliamentary committee recommended the urgent approval of dedicated posts for the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), highlighting its ongoing dependence on loaned personnel. Despite its crucial role in seismic monitoring since its 2015 inception, the center lacks its own sanctioned staff, hampering its effectiveness.
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A parliamentary panel has called for expedited approval of sanctioned posts for the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
In a report to both Parliamentary Houses, the committee noted that since its 2015 inception, NCS has operated without its own sanctioned staff. Instead, it relies on personnel from the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the India Meteorological Department.
Despite its critical role in monitoring seismic activity across the nation, the lack of dedicated scientific, technical, and administrative staff impairs the center's efficiency. The panel urged that proposals for staffing positions, filed under the PRITHVI scheme, be prioritized.
(With inputs from agencies.)