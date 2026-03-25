Rajnath Singh Chairs Crucial Meet on Border Roads Organisation's Strategic Initiatives

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a pivotal parliamentary meeting focused on the strategic initiatives of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The discussions, aimed at enhancing national security and operational readiness, underscored the vital role of robust infrastructure along India's borders.

Singh commended the BRO for fostering development and connectivity, particularly in northeastern regions and areas affected by extremism. Emphasizing modern technology adoption, he spoke on ongoing projects under the Border Roads Development Programme 2023-28, which aims to execute over 1,000 infrastructure projects across challenging terrains.

The BRO's international presence and its contribution to socio-economic developments were also highlighted. Director General Border Roads, Lt Gen Harpal Singh, addressed logistical challenges, focusing on construction technology advancements and welfare initiatives that enhance the workforce's capability to handle difficult environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)