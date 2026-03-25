Fishermen Arrested for Illegal Fishing in Odisha's Turtle Sanctuary

Ten fishermen were apprehended on Wednesday while fishing illegally in the protected waters of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, situated in Odisha's Kendrapara district, according to a forest officer.

The trawler they operated was confiscated by a patrolling team from the sanctuary. These fishermen, originating from nearby coastal districts, were subsequently presented before a court and placed under judicial custody, Assistant Conservator of Forests Manas Das stated.

Das further noted that the fishing vessel had encroached upon restricted areas of the sanctuary, violating multiple legislative Acts designed to protect this vital marine habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)