Left Menu

Ancient Canine Companions: Unraveling the Mystery of Early Domesticated Dogs

New genetic research unveils the earliest-known domesticated dogs, tracing their origins to 15,800 years ago at the Pinarbasi site in Turkey. These ancient canines, integral to human culture long before agriculture, reveal a diverse genetic history distinct from wolves, questioning the origins and purposes of domestication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:32 IST
Ancient Canine Companions: Unraveling the Mystery of Early Domesticated Dogs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking genetic discovery, researchers have identified the world's earliest known domesticated dogs, dating back 15,800 years, at Turkey's Pinarbasi site. This finding, 5,000 years older than any previous evidence, sheds light on how dogs have been deeply embedded in human cultures long before the rise of agriculture.

The research, published in the journal Nature, involved a comprehensive study of canine remains from various sites across Europe. William Marsh from the Francis Crick Institute, co-lead author, revealed that dogs roamed much of western Eurasia by 18,000 years ago, genetically distinct from wolves at the time.

Dogs, the first animal domesticated by humans, have long been man's steadfast companions. Beyond providing company, they likely aided ancient humans in hunting and security. However, the full story of dog domestication remains complex, with its origins still a subject of ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026