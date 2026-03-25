Ancient Canine Companions: Unraveling the Mystery of Early Domesticated Dogs

In a groundbreaking genetic discovery, researchers have identified the world's earliest known domesticated dogs, dating back 15,800 years, at Turkey's Pinarbasi site. This finding, 5,000 years older than any previous evidence, sheds light on how dogs have been deeply embedded in human cultures long before the rise of agriculture.

The research, published in the journal Nature, involved a comprehensive study of canine remains from various sites across Europe. William Marsh from the Francis Crick Institute, co-lead author, revealed that dogs roamed much of western Eurasia by 18,000 years ago, genetically distinct from wolves at the time.

Dogs, the first animal domesticated by humans, have long been man's steadfast companions. Beyond providing company, they likely aided ancient humans in hunting and security. However, the full story of dog domestication remains complex, with its origins still a subject of ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)