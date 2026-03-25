Venezuela's Oil Industry Reforms: A Beacon for Investors at Miami Summit

Venezuela's acting President, Delcy Rodríguez, presented her country's oil sector as a lucrative investment opportunity during a Saudi-backed summit in Miami. The event provided insights into efforts by Venezuela's government to attract private capital into its resource-rich oil industry.

Rodríguez spoke to reassure potential investors of Venezuela's changed landscape, focusing on recent reforms made to open the oil sector to international arbitration and scrutiny. With Nicolás Maduro captured by U.S. authorities, Rodríguez emphasized investor security amid the country's economic overhaul.

Venezuela has implemented laws to grant private companies more control over oil production, improving market access, following the easing of U.S. sanctions. Rodríguez projected significant economic growth as part of a broader strategy to revitalize the nation's economy and welcome foreign investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)