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Early Morning Blaze in Tri Nagar: Minor Burns Reported

A fire incident in north Delhi's Tri Nagar area resulted in five people sustaining minor burns. The Delhi Fire Services were alerted early Friday, and three fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. The injured were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:22 IST
Early Morning Blaze in Tri Nagar: Minor Burns Reported
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Early Friday morning, a fire broke out in a house located in north Delhi's Tri Nagar area, injuring five individuals with minor burns, according to an official report.

The Delhi Fire Services were alerted to the blaze at 7.10 am, leading to the dispatch of three fire tenders to the location on the third floor of the building, as stated by the official.

Along with fire crews, teams from the Keshav Puram Police Station and an ambulance arrived promptly at the scene. The five injured individuals received immediate medical care at a nearby hospital.

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