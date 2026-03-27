Early Morning Blaze in Tri Nagar: Minor Burns Reported

Early Friday morning, a fire broke out in a house located in north Delhi's Tri Nagar area, injuring five individuals with minor burns, according to an official report.

The Delhi Fire Services were alerted to the blaze at 7.10 am, leading to the dispatch of three fire tenders to the location on the third floor of the building, as stated by the official.

Along with fire crews, teams from the Keshav Puram Police Station and an ambulance arrived promptly at the scene. The five injured individuals received immediate medical care at a nearby hospital.