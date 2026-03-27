Blaze at Noida Vishal Mega Mart: Quick Response Averts Tragedy

A fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart store in Noida on Friday morning, officials reported, resulting in no casualties. Located near the Sector-76 Metro Station, the store is under the jurisdiction of the Sector 49 Police Station.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pradeep Kumar, confirmed that 15 fire tenders were rapidly deployed to the scene, which successfully extinguished the blaze. 'With the help of 15 fire tenders, the fire has been completely extinguished. There has been no loss of life,' Kumar stated.

The cause of the fire is preliminarily suspected to be a short circuit. Authorities are conducting a detailed assessment to determine the extent of the damage caused by the incident.