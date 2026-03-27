Left Menu

Blaze at Noida Vishal Mega Mart: Quick Response Averts Tragedy

A fire erupted on the first floor of a Vishal Mega Mart in Noida's Sector-49 area, with no casualties reported. Fifteen fire tenders extinguished the blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit. Authorities are evaluating the damage from the incident, which occurred near Sector-76 Metro Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:23 IST
Blaze at Noida Vishal Mega Mart: Quick Response Averts Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart store in Noida on Friday morning, officials reported, resulting in no casualties. Located near the Sector-76 Metro Station, the store is under the jurisdiction of the Sector 49 Police Station.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pradeep Kumar, confirmed that 15 fire tenders were rapidly deployed to the scene, which successfully extinguished the blaze. 'With the help of 15 fire tenders, the fire has been completely extinguished. There has been no loss of life,' Kumar stated.

The cause of the fire is preliminarily suspected to be a short circuit. Authorities are conducting a detailed assessment to determine the extent of the damage caused by the incident.

TRENDING

1
Current Developments in Health Sector: A Comprehensive Overview

Current Developments in Health Sector: A Comprehensive Overview

 Global
2
Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices

 China
3
Unlocking Tsunami Mysteries: Key Discoveries from Space Observations

Unlocking Tsunami Mysteries: Key Discoveries from Space Observations

 Global
4
Gorakhpur Hosts National Women's Rowing Camp Ahead of Asian Games

Gorakhpur Hosts National Women's Rowing Camp Ahead of Asian Games

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026