Hailstorm Havoc: Arunachal on Alert as Thunderstorms Loom

A severe hailstorm recently ravaged Banderdewa in Arunachal Pradesh, causing widespread damage. Over 20 houses, along with trees and electric poles, bore the brunt of the storm, according to official reports.

Efforts to clear blocked roads from fallen trees have resumed smooth traffic flow by morning. However, power disruptions could extend up to three days, warn officials.

The India Meteorological Department cautions more thunderstorms and lightning are likely, urging residents to stay alert. Relief teams are working to assess the damage and provide necessary assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)