Chandrababu Naidu's Ambitious Housing Vision for Andhra Pradesh

In a significant move towards ambitious housing development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a TIDCO welfare housing complex in Tirupati district. This initiative kicks off over 2.5 lakh housewarming ceremonies across the state as part of the government's ongoing housing mission.

The state government, under Naidu's leadership, has already distributed 5.5 lakh houses to beneficiaries in multiple phases, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that every poor family in the state has a home by 2029. Naidu emphasized that since 2014, 18.1 lakh houses have been provided to disadvantaged families, and the latest phase involves conducting an additional 2.5 lakh ceremonies.

The Chief Minister also criticized the previous YSRCP government for inadequate housing efforts and promised reforms, including providing piped natural gas and extending women's reservations in legislative bodies by 2029. Naidu also addressed critical infrastructural plans and regional disputes affecting the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)