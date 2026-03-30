Chandrababu Naidu's Ambitious Housing Vision for Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has launched a massive housing initiative with over 2.5 lakh housewarming ceremonies across the state. This marks the second phase, adding to the 5.5 lakh houses distributed to the poor by the NDA government. Naidu aims for housing for all by 2029.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards ambitious housing development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a TIDCO welfare housing complex in Tirupati district. This initiative kicks off over 2.5 lakh housewarming ceremonies across the state as part of the government's ongoing housing mission.
The state government, under Naidu's leadership, has already distributed 5.5 lakh houses to beneficiaries in multiple phases, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that every poor family in the state has a home by 2029. Naidu emphasized that since 2014, 18.1 lakh houses have been provided to disadvantaged families, and the latest phase involves conducting an additional 2.5 lakh ceremonies.
The Chief Minister also criticized the previous YSRCP government for inadequate housing efforts and promised reforms, including providing piped natural gas and extending women's reservations in legislative bodies by 2029. Naidu also addressed critical infrastructural plans and regional disputes affecting the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Modern Gaushalas: A Step Towards Sustainable Cow Welfare
DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin lists welfare schemes, underlines initiatives like CM's Breakfast scheme, at Kanchipuram rally.
High School Innovators Bridge Welfare Gaps with Veer Sahara App
Kanimozhi Defends Welfare Schemes as Social Investments
Kanimozhi Champions Welfare Schemes as Vital Social Investment