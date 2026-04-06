Delhi's Bhairon Marg Underpass Set for Completion by 2026

The Delhi government has received final approval to complete the Bhairon Marg underpass, crucial for managing traffic in one of Delhi's busiest zones, as confirmed by PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. The project was delayed for years due to pending clearances and coordination issues.

Efforts were made to resolve these hurdles, including multiple meetings with Railway authorities. The Railway's endorsement of the revised project plan marks a significant milestone, enabling a completion target set for December 2026.

Security enhancements like foundation stabilization and structural stitching beneath the railway line are part of the updated plan. Completion of the underpass is expected to ease congestion around Pragati Maidan, enhancing connectivity and traffic flow during major events.

(With inputs from agencies.)