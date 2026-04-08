Left Menu

Delhi's Clean-Up: A New Era in Waste Management

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a series of initiatives to improve waste management and civic infrastructure. New waste-to-energy plants, gobar gas plants, and over 1,000 redeveloped sanitation facilities are planned. The MCD is also to enhance fines for littering, with a focus on systematic cleaning and quality infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:03 IST
Delhi's Clean-Up: A New Era in Waste Management
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the urgency of upgrading waste management in the capital, mandating the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to enhance cleanliness and sanitation structures.

Gupta outlined plans for state-of-the-art waste-to-energy plants in locations like Ghazipur and Okhla, and the redevelopment of over 1,000 sanitation blocks. Gobar gas plants in three areas were also announced.

With a call for improved accountability, she stressed the need for strict fines on litter offenders and collaboration with the Delhi Development Authority for cleaner markets. Furthermore, she called for quality road construction projects on tight timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Iran Threatens Ships in Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Rise as Iran Threatens Ships in Strait of Hormuz

 United Kingdom
2
Navjot Kaur Sidhu's Bold Political Move: The Renaissance of Punjab

Navjot Kaur Sidhu's Bold Political Move: The Renaissance of Punjab

 India
3
Arrest Warrants Issued Against Ex-Nepalese PM and Wife in Money Laundering Probe

Arrest Warrants Issued Against Ex-Nepalese PM and Wife in Money Laundering P...

 Nepal
4
Nitin Nabin's Fiery Charge Against Mamata: A Call for Change in Bengal

Nitin Nabin's Fiery Charge Against Mamata: A Call for Change in Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

AI boosts learning but risks ‘false mastery’ in systems thinking

Growing reliance on chatbots sparks debate over trust and accountability

From opportunity to obstacle: AI adoption struggles in Latin American SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026