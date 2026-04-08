Delhi's Clean-Up: A New Era in Waste Management

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the urgency of upgrading waste management in the capital, mandating the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to enhance cleanliness and sanitation structures.

Gupta outlined plans for state-of-the-art waste-to-energy plants in locations like Ghazipur and Okhla, and the redevelopment of over 1,000 sanitation blocks. Gobar gas plants in three areas were also announced.

With a call for improved accountability, she stressed the need for strict fines on litter offenders and collaboration with the Delhi Development Authority for cleaner markets. Furthermore, she called for quality road construction projects on tight timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)