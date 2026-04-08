India Withdraws Bid to Host COP33 in 2028
India has officially withdrawn its offer to host the United Nations' annual climate conference, COP33, in 2028. This decision was communicated without a response from the Environment Ministry. COP31 will be co-hosted by Turkiye and Australia, while Ethiopia will host the next event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:18 IST
- Country:
- India
India has canceled its proposal to host the United Nations' annual climate Conference Of the Parties (COP33) in 2028, according to sources on Wednesday.
The announcement came despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier pitching India as a host during his speech at COP28 in Dubai in 2023.
An official statement regarding India's withdrawal has been sent, yet questions posed to the Environment Ministry and COP's Bonn headquarters remain unanswered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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