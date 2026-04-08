Left Menu

India Withdraws Bid to Host COP33 in 2028

India has officially withdrawn its offer to host the United Nations' annual climate conference, COP33, in 2028. This decision was communicated without a response from the Environment Ministry. COP31 will be co-hosted by Turkiye and Australia, while Ethiopia will host the next event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:18 IST
India Withdraws Bid to Host COP33 in 2028
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has canceled its proposal to host the United Nations' annual climate Conference Of the Parties (COP33) in 2028, according to sources on Wednesday.

The announcement came despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier pitching India as a host during his speech at COP28 in Dubai in 2023.

An official statement regarding India's withdrawal has been sent, yet questions posed to the Environment Ministry and COP's Bonn headquarters remain unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Election Dynamics in Baramati: Sunetra Pawar's Unopposed Bid

Election Dynamics in Baramati: Sunetra Pawar's Unopposed Bid

 India
2
Election Bribery Controversy in Kerala's Palakkad Constituency

Election Bribery Controversy in Kerala's Palakkad Constituency

 India
3
Rajasthan's Metro and Refinery Projects Receive Major Approvals

Rajasthan's Metro and Refinery Projects Receive Major Approvals

 India
4
Trump Clarifies U.S. Stance on Lebanon Amid Iran Ceasefire

Trump Clarifies U.S. Stance on Lebanon Amid Iran Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026