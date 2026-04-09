Dalcore Teams Up with YOO for Luxury Gurugram Residence
Dalcore is set to invest Rs 500 crore in a luxury housing project in Gurugram called 'The Falcon,' in collaboration with global brand YOO. The development will feature 96 units, including penthouses, and is expected to generate Rs 1,450 crore in revenue.
- Country:
- India
Dalcore, a real estate firm, has announced an investment of Rs 500 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram, called 'The Falcon'. The project is being developed in collaboration with international design and lifestyle brand YOO, co-founded by Philippe Starck and John Hitchcox.
Located on Golf Course Road, the opulent development will occupy a 2-acre land parcel and feature 96 residential units, including 93 apartments and three penthouses. The project marks the introduction of North India's first YOO-branded residences and reflects a commitment to bringing esteemed design to discerning homebuyers.
Managing Director Sidharth Chowdhry highlighted that the tower would be the tallest in the area, standing at 165 meters. The development is poised to generate significant revenue, with expectations of Rs 1,450 crore. Cushman & Wakefield, serving as the strategic marketing partner, underscores the growing allure of branded residences in India's luxury residential market.
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