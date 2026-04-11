Tragic Love: Intermediate Student Murdered in Khajipet
A young woman's life tragically ended in Khajipet, Kadapa district, after a youth's unrequited love turned lethal. The assailant, Venkatesh, attacked the victim following her rejection of his marriage proposal, leading to her death. Legal actions and investigations are in progress as the case unfolds.
- Country:
- India
In a horrifying incident in the Khajipet area of Kadapa district, an intermediate student was murdered by a youth named Venkatesh, police reported on Saturday. Venkatesh allegedly attacked her over a one-sided love affair that turned deadly.
The police disclosed that the accused had persistently harassed the victim, pressing her to marry him. Upon facing refusal, he allegedly resorted to violence by slitting her throat, resulting in her death.
After the incident, the police apprehended the accused. While being transferred from Mydukur, Venkatesh attacked two officers in an attempted escape. Police responded with warning shots and eventually shot him in the legs to prevent his flight. Venkatesh is currently receiving treatment at Kadapa RIMS hospital as investigations continue, according to Kadapa SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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