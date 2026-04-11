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NCW Demands Justice in Shocking Domestic Violence Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged immediate action following a woman's alleged suicide due to sustained domestic violence in Maharashtra. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed the state's DGP for a swift investigation and arrests, recognizing serious concerns regarding women's safety in marriages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:58 IST
NCW Demands Justice in Shocking Domestic Violence Case
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The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday stepped into a distressing case from Maharashtra, involving a woman's alleged suicide after enduring prolonged domestic violence. Reports suggest the harassment was from her husband and in-laws.

In response, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has urged the Maharashtra Director General of Police to expedite an investigation. She has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and requested a comprehensive report within seven days.

The commission highlights this incident as a concerning indicator of the dangers women face in marriages today, condemning the violence and urging for robust action to ensure women's safety and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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