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Tragedy at Hulikal Ghat: Landslide Claims Three Lives

A fatal landslide at Hulikal Ghat in Hosanagara taluk claimed the lives of three labourers and injured four, as they worked on constructing a road barrier. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced compensation for the families of the deceased. An investigation is underway to examine safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivamogga | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:07 IST
Tragedy at Hulikal Ghat: Landslide Claims Three Lives
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  • India

A catastrophic landslide struck a road construction site at Hulikal Ghat, Hosanagara taluk, resulting in the tragic deaths of three labourers, identified as Raghavendra, Raju, and Shabbir. Four other workers sustained injuries.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs five lakh for the families of the deceased. The landslide, believed to have been caused by the sudden collapse of loose soil and rocks, occurred at a site notorious for steep curves and landslide susceptibility.

Rescue operations were promptly executed, saving four workers who were transferred to nearby medical facilities. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine if safety protocols were adequately followed at the site.

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