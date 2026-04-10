Tragic Drowning Incident at Delhi Farmhouse Leads to Contractor's Arrest

In a tragic incident this week, a two-and-a-half-year-old child drowned in a swimming pool at a farmhouse in Mehrauli, South Delhi. Authorities have arrested the contractor responsible for the pool's construction, as investigations continue into possible negligence by the farmhouse owner.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the child was last seen playing near a construction site. His family, who recently relocated from Bihar to Delhi, had been in the area for only three months. Vipin, the child's grandfather, described the boy's familiarity with the surroundings before the unfortunate event.

After the child's whereabouts became uncertain, relatives initiated a search. The discovery of his clothes near the pool led them to find his body floating in the water. Despite attempts to save him, he was declared dead at a local hospital. Questions regarding the lack of safety barriers and supervision around the pool are at the forefront of ongoing police investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)