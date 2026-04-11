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Shaken but Safe: Marathwada Earthquake Rattles Hingoli and Beyond

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Saturday, impacting neighboring Nanded and Parbhani. Despite minor structural damages and tremors felt in the region, no casualties were reported. Authorities urge calm, offering safety guidance and emergency support, while residents recount their experiences of the quake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:25 IST
Shaken but Safe: Marathwada Earthquake Rattles Hingoli and Beyond
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  • India

On Saturday morning, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake shook parts of the Hingoli district in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, extending tremors to neighboring Nanded and Parbhani districts. According to official reports, there were no immediate casualties, but some structural damage was noted in Pangra Shinde village.

Hingoli Collector Rahul Gupta confirmed that cracks appeared in various houses and community halls after the quake, which originated 10 kilometers below ground in Shirli village, Vasmat taluka. Emergency response teams have been deployed, urging residents to stay calm and adhere to safety protocols.

In light of potential aftershocks, authorities advise against using heavy stones on tin roofs. Meanwhile, further tremors were recorded in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, highlighting the need for vigilance and preparedness across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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