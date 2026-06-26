Starlink Extends a Lifeline to Venezuela Amid Earthquakes

Starlink, part of Elon Musk's SpaceX, announced free satellite internet services for Venezuelans affected by recent earthquakes. The move aims to restore communication in severely impacted areas, showcasing Starlink’s commitment to aiding disaster zones. The company is swiftly deploying new terminals to improve connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Starlink | Updated: 26-06-2026 04:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 04:27 IST
Starlink Extends a Lifeline to Venezuela Amid Earthquakes
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In response to devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, Starlink, the satellite internet unit of Elon Musk's SpaceX, has announced it will offer free services to its users in the country for one month. This initiative comes as part of Starlink's efforts to assist in the recovery process following the natural disaster.

The announcement was made on Thursday as the company simultaneously begins the rapid deployment of its Starlink terminals. These terminals aim to restore internet connectivity to the regions worst affected by the quakes, which have left many residents without reliable communication channels.

By providing this emergency internet service, Starlink underscores its role in helping communities maintain connectivity during crises, ensuring access to vital communication and information during recovery efforts.

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