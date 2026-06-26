Starlink Extends a Lifeline to Venezuela Amid Earthquakes

In response to devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, Starlink, the satellite internet unit of Elon Musk's SpaceX, has announced it will offer free services to its users in the country for one month. This initiative comes as part of Starlink's efforts to assist in the recovery process following the natural disaster.

The announcement was made on Thursday as the company simultaneously begins the rapid deployment of its Starlink terminals. These terminals aim to restore internet connectivity to the regions worst affected by the quakes, which have left many residents without reliable communication channels.

By providing this emergency internet service, Starlink underscores its role in helping communities maintain connectivity during crises, ensuring access to vital communication and information during recovery efforts.